    Mamata jogs 10 km in Darjeeling hills to create awareness of International Day of Climate Action

    By
    |

    Darjeeling, Oct 25: Although it was a big day for BJP, Congress and other regional parties of Maharashtra and Haryana as it was the 2019 Assembly election results declaration day. But the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the first time, she was seen in a relaxing mood. Away from the hustle-and-bustle of the city, Mamata was seen taking part in jogging amid nature, through the Darjeeling hills on Thursday. She went on a 10-kilometer jog along with her entourage and journalists to create awareness on conservation.

    Mamata, who is known to be a fitness freak, marched the entire 10 km stretch from Kurseong to Mahanadi area on the occasion of the International Day of Climate Action. She is on North Bengal visit for the administrative review meeting at Kurseong for the districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, West Bengal.

    CM Mamata posted the video of her jogging on the hills on her Facebook page and wrote, "Good health is the key to build a beautiful future. A good habit like early morning jogging can keep us healthy."

    On her way to jogging, she interacted with the locals and spoke about environment conservation and keeping the greenery intact.

    The TMC supremo also interacted with students and teachers of Dow Hill School, Kurseong. She tweeted earlier with a video where in a short clip of students singing their school anthem, she wished them best wishes.

    The WB CM tweeted, about the need for environmental conservation. She wrote, "On the International Day of Climate Action, let us all solemnly pledge to make every effort to conserve the environment and save our planet. Save Green, Stay Clean."

    Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 14:33 [IST]
