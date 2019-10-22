Mamata ji's law which works in WB, and not the country's law: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Kolkata, Oct 22: The BJP National General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led-TMC government regarding the North 24 Parganas, West Bengal District Magistrate's (DM) letter that has been written to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on his district visit and meeting district officials saying that action can be taken after permission from the state government. The letter has added fuel to the fire.

On Tuesday BJP's National General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "West Bengal govt is Mamata Banerjee's govt, it does not follow the Constitution. If the Governor of the state has to take permission it implies that Mamata ji's law which works in West Bengal, and not the country's law."

The differences between the Mamata Banerjee-led-TMC government and the West Bengal Governor is on a never-ending mode. Governor's visit to the North 24 Parganas district has become a bone of contention for both.

National General Secretary of BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya: West Bengal govt is Mamata Banerjee's govt, it does not follow the Constitution. If the Governor of the state has to take permission it implies that Mamata ji's law which works in West Bengal, and not the country's law. https://t.co/mfC9Z2gRu7 pic.twitter.com/WZJ9taw7lm — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

WB Governor was supposed to visit the North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday. Where he would have held a meeting with district officials including- MPs, MLAs, district magistrates, bureaucrats, and elected representatives in the Dhamakhali area.

Earlier, the BJP general secretary had said that their party has sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise them about the "complete breakdown" of the law and order situation in Bengal.