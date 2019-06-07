Mamata is 'Kim Jong-un', anyone who raises voice against her will be killed: Giriraj Singh

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 07: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday compared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un while saying the TMC chief did not believe in Constitution and will gets anyone, who speaks against her, killed.

"The way, in which Mamata Banerjee is governing, it seems she doesn't believe in Constitution. She doesn't consider the PM as PM. She doesn't want to come in the system. The people have decided that her countdown has begun now, people want development," Union Minister Giriraj Singh told news agency ANI.

Giriraj Singh also claimed that those who raise voice [against Mamata Banerjee] will be killed.

Giriraj Singh's iftar jibe at Nitish Kumar

"She plays the role of Kim Jong Un, that those who raise voices will be killed and no one will be allowed to take out a 'Vijay Yatra' [victory march]," the Union minister said.

Singh warned Mamata Banerjee that "people will soon give her a befitting reply".

Earlier in the day, Banerjee refused to attend a meeting of Niti Aayog saying it is 'fruitless' as the body has no financial powers to support state plans.

She conveyed her decision not to attend the Niti Aayog meeting in a letter written to the prime minister.

"Given the fact that the Niti Aayog has no financial powers and the power to support state plans it is fruitless for me to attend the meeting of a body that is bereft of any financial powers," Banerjee wrote.

Her decision to skip the meeting of the top plan panel comes days after she stayed away from the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi on May 30.