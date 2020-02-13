Mamata inducting ex-Maoists in TMC to counter BJP: Dilip Ghosh

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Siliguri, Feb 13: The West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday charged Mamata Banerjee-led-Trinamool Congress with trying to revive its "dwindling fortunes" in Junglemahal area by taking in former Maoist cadres.

This came a day after the TMC leadership expressed willingness to induct Chhatradhar Mahato to the party.

According to PTI, Mahato, a former leader of Maoist-backed People's Committee Against Police Atrocities (PCAPA), he took the limelight during the Lalgarh movement in tribal-dominated Junglemahal area at the fag end of the erstwhile CPI(M)-led Left Front government in the state ten years ago.

The Bengal BJP chief said while addressing a pro-CAA rally in Jalpaiguri district, "It seems (TMC supremo) Mamata Banerjee is afraid of the growing mass base of the BJP across the state. Earlier she is used to say Junglemahal is smiling. She has stopped saying so after a complete whitewash in the last Lok Sabha polls in Junglemahal."

In a bid to counter the growing presence of the BJP, the TMC is inducting former Maoist leaders and cadres in the party, he said.

"But let me make one thing very clear - neither Maoists nor the TMC would be able to stop the BJP in the state," he later added.

Mahato was set free in the beginning of this month by the West Bengal government following a reduction in his life term to 10 years by Calcutta High Court for his good conduct.

Speculations had been rife over the past few months that Mahato is likely to join the TMC once he is set free. TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday said he will be happy if Mahato joins the party.

Many died in notes ban queues, why not Shaheen Bagh?: BJP's Dilip Ghosh

However, Mahato had refused to say anything on this issue. His joining the TMC party could change the political equation in Bengal's tribal Jangalmahal area which comprise the tribal districts of Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura and Purulia.

The BJP has made deep inroads in the last two years in the rural Bengal and bagged all the seven seats in the Lok Sabha polls.