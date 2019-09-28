  • search
    Mamata greets B'desh PM Hasina on birthday, hopes for strong Indo-Bangla ties

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Sept 28: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her birthday greetings to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

    Representational image

    In her message, the TMC supremo hoped that the relationship between the two countries gets strengthened with every passing year. "Heartiest birthday greetings to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina.

    Let ties between #India and #Bangladesh strengthen with every passing year," Mamata tweeted.

    Hasina, who turned 72 on Saturday, was born to Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rehman and his wife Sheikh Fazilatunnesa on this day in 1947.

    The eldest sibling among Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's five children, Hasina married nuclear scientist MA Wazed Miah in 1968. Hasina, the Awami League supremo since 1981, is the longest-serving prime minister of Bangladesh, having held the office since January 2009.

    She is currently on an eight-day official tour to the United States to attend the ongoing 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

