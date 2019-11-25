  • search
    Mamata govt to regularise and provide land possession to refugees

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Nov 25: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the state government have decided to regularise refugee colonies on land owned by private parties and even by the central government. Because she believes it has been a long time now. Since (March) 1971, the refugees have been left hanging without a home or land.

    The WB CM said today that the displaced people will also be given land rights by the Trinamool Congress government.

    Mamata govt to regularise and provide land possession to refugees
    Representational Image

    Her statement came in the backdrop of the Centre's announcement that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process would be carried out across the country.

    CAB is another trap like NRC to make legal citizens refugees: Mamata

    Alleging that the TMC is protecting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh as they are the party's votebank, senior BJP leaders have asserted that NRC would be implemented in the state.

    The state government had earlier regularized 94 refugee colonies which were on state government land, she said after a Cabinet meeting.

    "But there are several refugee colonies on the land owned by the central government and private parties. We have been saying this for a long time asking them to regularise these refugee colonies and provide them with land possession. However, they have been sending eviction notices," Mamata said.

    'Will no longer take in Myanmar refugees': Bangladesh tells UN

    The TMC supremo has stated, "We have decided to regularize all the lands (refugee settlements), solely because it has been a long time now. Since (March) 1971, they have been left hanging without a home or land. I believe refugees have the right."

    Monday, November 25, 2019, 17:56 [IST]
