  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata govt to observe July 12 as 'Save Water Day'

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Kolkata, July 2: The West Bengal Government announced a special day for raising awareness about water conservation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government will observe July 12 as 'Save Water Day' from this year onwards.

    Mamata govt to observe July 12 as Save Water Day
    Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art on water crisis with message "Save Water, Save life".PTI Photo

    Speaking at the inauguration of a new trauma care centre at SSKM Hospital, Mamata Banerjee said that it is necessary to take corrective action from now, to combat the situation of water scarcity in various parts of the country.

    Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat launches Centre's water conservation campaign

    The West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday say her government will observe July 12 as 'Save Water Day' from this year also said corrective actions were the need of the hour to combat the situation of water scarcity in various parts of the country.

    The chief minister also said she will participate in an awareness walk on water conservation on July 12.

    And the awareness walk will start from Jorasanko at 3 pm.

    More WEST BENGAL GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    west bengal government mamata banerjee water shortage

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue