Mamata govt to observe July 12 as 'Save Water Day'

Kolkata, July 2: The West Bengal Government announced a special day for raising awareness about water conservation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government will observe July 12 as 'Save Water Day' from this year onwards.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new trauma care centre at SSKM Hospital, Mamata Banerjee said that it is necessary to take corrective action from now, to combat the situation of water scarcity in various parts of the country.

The chief minister also said she will participate in an awareness walk on water conservation on July 12.

And the awareness walk will start from Jorasanko at 3 pm.