    Mamata Govt cuts red tape for Wipro in WB

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 16: The West Bengal Government has decided to allow IT giant Wipro freehold land rights on a 50-acre plot in New Town area of Kolkata, enabling the IT major to use 49 percent of the land for non-IT purposes without seeking clearances from various departments. The plot has been leased for 99 years.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The official site of the government of WB has mentioned that it is not in favour of special economic zones (SEZ). But the decision to allow freehold land rights would give Wipro a lot of freedom.

    The Government has already given freehold rights on land to Infosys. And now with this decision in favour of Wipro, it is expected that investors will be very bullish on Bengal.

    According to a WB Finance Department official, once the land becomes freehold, Wipro will be able to develop facilities of its choice without running to several departments. The Government believes that minimum governance is the best governance.

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 11:04 [IST]
