Mamata gives Amit Shah's meeting with CM's of Naxal affected states a miss

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 26: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday did not attend the meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah with Chief Ministers and officials of 10 Naxal-violence affected states.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubhar Das were among those, present at the meeting, said reports.

This is first of its kind meeting after Shah assumed took charge as the Home Minister.

The 10 Maoists-hit states are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

[Article 370 impact: J&K state flag removed; only Tricolour seen atop Civil Secretariat]

According to home ministry statistics, a total of 8,782 cases of Naxal violence were reported during 2009-13 as against 4,969 during 2014-18, a reduction of 43.4 per cent.

As many as 3,326 people, including security force personnel, lost their lives in 2009-13 as against 1,321 in 2014-18, a reduction of 60.4 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 1,400 Naxals were killed between 2009 and 2018. As many as 310 incidents of Naxal violence were reported in the first five months this year across the country in which 88 people were killed.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had on last month said that the steadfast government policy has resulted in a consistent decline in violence and shrinkage in the geographical spread of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).

As a result, LWE-related violence was reported in only 60 districts in 2018, he had said.