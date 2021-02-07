Mamata gets annoyed with ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’: PM Modi

YouTube
    Kolkata, Feb 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally in West Bengal's Haldia on Sunday.

    Mocking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for getting angry over slogans of ''Bharat Mata Ki Jai'', Modi wondered why she remained silent when conspiracies were hatched to malign the country.

    "She gets angry when she hears slogans hailing the motherland. She gets angry when you demand your rights. But she remains silent when conspiracies are hatched to malign the nation," he said.

    Mamata Banerjee likely to skip PM Modi's event in Bengal

    "There are some conspirators who''re trying to destroy India''s image associated with tea and yoga-- made famous by iconic Indians-- all across the world. Has Didi spoken anything about these conspirators? The country will respond to such conspiracies with all force at its command," he said.

    Accusing the TMC of criminalising politics, institutionalising corruption and politicising civil administration and police, he exuded confidence of forming the next government in West Bengal.

    "The people of Bengal have made up their mind to elect a BJP government in the next assembly polls. In the first cabinet meeting of the BJP government, a decision will be taken to implement all central schemes in the state," he asserted.

    X