YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata from 'demoness' culture, has faulty DNA: BJP MLA

    By
    |

    Bairia, Jan 24: BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bairia, Surendra Singh, on Sunday said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hails from a "demoness culture" and that her DNA is "defected".

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    Singh was referring to Banerjee taking offence at the chanting of slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" on Saturday at a programme held in Kolkata on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

    "There is defect in the DNA of Mamata Banerjee, and she hails from the demoness culture (Mamata Banerjee ke DNA mein dosh hai, woh raakshashi sanskriti ki hai). No demon can love Lord Ram. Mamata Banerjee is a dishonest and evil (shaitan) person. Her hatred for Lord Ram is natural," he told reporters.

    Will quit if Centre brings law allowing only one member of family in politics: Mamata nephew

    Singh added that the violence and murder unleashed allegedly by members of Banerjee's party TMC in West Bengal provide proof of their "evil" act. Banerjee had on Saturday declined to speak at an official programme at the lawn of Victoria Memorial Hall to celebrate Bose's 125th birth anniversary after "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised by a section of the audience in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said such "insult" was unacceptable.

    The BJP claimed that Banerjee's reaction reflected her mindset of appeasement politics, while the ruling Trinamool Congress said no one can teach lumpens to be dignified.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Sunday, January 24, 2021, 19:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X