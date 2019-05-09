Mamata Didi's slap will also become a blessing for me, says Modi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 09: Speaking at an election rally in West Bengal's Purulia, Prime Minister Modi on Thursday referred to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's purported remark about slapping him. The Prime Minister said, "I call her didi and respect her, her slap will become a blessing for me. I am ready to be slapped."

Earlier on wednesday, Mamata Banerjee said that she feels like giving one tight slap of democracy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mamata Banerjee claimed that Narendra Modi deserved the slap for accusing her party Trinmool Congress of using extortion money. She likened the prime minister to Duryodhana, Dushayasana and Raavana.

Addressing a rally, TMC chief said, "When Modi comes to Bengal and says that I am a top extortionist, I wish to give him one tight slap of democracy." Mamata Banerjee said that her party is run with money collected from the sale of her paintings, books and other work undertaken by her party as opposed to the extortion money as claimed by the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee's statement came in reaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders' claim that TMC in Bengal is run on syndicate money.

PM Modi's rallies in Bengal is being held amid a rancorous election campaigning by both the BJP and TMC which has seen West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slamming the prime minister repeatedly.

The BJP, which had managed to win just two seats in West Bengal in 2014, is hoping to better its seat tally this year. The Trinamool Congress had won all the eight seats in 2014 where voting will be held on Sunday. West Bengal sends 42 MPs to Lok Sabha.