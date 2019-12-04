  • search
    Mamata condoles death of 18 Indians in Sudan

    By PTI
    Kolkata, Dec 04: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed her grief over the death of 18 Indians in an LPG tanker explosion in Sudan.

    Extending her condolences to the families of those killed in the mishap, Mamata urged Indians working in different corners of the globe to "stay safe".

    "Saddened at the demise of 18 Indians in LPG tanker blast in Sudan. My condolences to the bereaved families. Our country's workers are placed in different parts of the world and face various risks. May all stay safe," WB CM tweeted.

    Sudan ceramics factory explosion: 18 Indians killed among 23 people

    At least 18 Indian workers were killed and over 130 others injured on Tuesday in an LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan, the Indian mission there said.

    Sixteen Indians went missing after the incident that happened at Seela Ceramic Factory in Bahri area of the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

    Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 23:06 [IST]
