Mamata beats Sivendu Adhikari by 1,200 votes to win Nandigram

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Nandigram, May 02: After a close battle, West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee won the Nandigram assembly seat by 1,200 against her former party man Suvendu Adhikari.

The battle was expected to be a close one on this seat. When counting began today at 8 am, Adhikari had taken the lead. After trailing for nearly 6 rounds, the TMC chief managed to gain the lead at the end of the 15th round. However at the end of the 16th round, Mamata trailed Adhikari by just 6 votes.

In 2016, Suvendu Adhikari had won from Nandigram after defeating Abdul Kabir Sekh of CPI. The seat was won by Firoja Bibi of the TMC in 2011.

The TMC looks to be in a comfortable position and is likely to win over 200 seats in the state. The BJP has made gains when compared to the 2016 performance, but appears that it will not be able to reach the 100 mark.