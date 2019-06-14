Mamata Banerjee's nephew joins protesting doctors at Kolkata hospital

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, June 14: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abesh Banerjee, who is a student at Kolkata's KPC Medical College Hospital joined the doctors' protest in Kolkata Medical College Hospital.

Abesh,who is the son of Mamata's brother Kartick Banerjee was leading a protest rally showing solidarity the agitating doctors of the Nil Ratan Sarkar Medical College and Hospital (NRS).

Junior doctors in West Bengal are on a strike since Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Emergency wards, outdoor facilities, and pathological units of many state-run medical colleges and hospitals and several private medical facilities in the state remained closed for the third consecutive day due to the doctors' strike.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata amid slogans of "we want justice" by the doctors.

"I condemn the agitation. The junior doctors' strike is a conspiracy by the CPI(M) and the BJP", the CM said. The minister who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio asked the police to clear the premises and only allow the patients to stay.