Mamata Banerjee’s books, 7 of them, released at Kolkata Book Fair

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Kolkata, Feb 1: It's election season and the smart politicians use every given opportunity to establish contact with people. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, January 31, saw as many as seven books penned by her getting released on the inaugural say of the Kolkata Book Fair.

The chief minister later said she always writes keeping the fair in mind and this time she did not have enough time to go through the drafts, seeking pardon for any error if there is.

The CM also reportedly did not know how many of her books have been published till date. When she was reminded the number is 87, she said that she will try to complete 13 in the next edition of the fair to complete the 'century'.

Among the seven books that Banerjee has penned this time, there are ones for children, of poems in Bengali, Urdu and English and a couple of books on politics - in Hindi and Bengali.

She has written one book on the politics of India and it is named "Bipanna Bharat" (India in danger). She said she could not write much because of time constraints but promised to write more next time.