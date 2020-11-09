There is anarchy in Bengal says Jagdeep Dhankar after meeting Shah

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi over Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020

Kolkata, Nov 09: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi saying, "Amendments in Essential Commodities Act are seriously encouraging hoarders in hoarding and profiteering on essential items like potatoes & onions resulting into price rise & suffering to consumers."

The letter further said, "I would seek your kind and urgent intervention as the State govt being now devoid of its powers cannot be expected to remain silent spectator to the ongoing sufferings of the common people due to extraordinary price rise of essential commodities."