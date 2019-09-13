Mamata Banerjee will soon get to see how BJP implements NRC in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 13: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh slams Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party leaders opposing plans for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bengal. He claimed that the Mamata-led TMC government in the state is protecting more than one crore Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims. Addressing a press meet, he iterated that the BJP will implement NRC in Bengal and throw out infiltrators.

Mamata had earlier said that her government would never allow the exercise of NRC in the state.

CM Mamata slammed the BJP by saying, "You won't be able to shut Bengal's mouth as you did in Assam by using your police. Suddenly, you are teaching us religion as if we don't celebrate Eid, Durga Puja, Muharram, and Chhath Puja."

The TMC supremo also added, "For the sake of religion, for the sake of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians, I don't agree with the NRC."

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in "divisive politics", the TMC supremo challenged the party to "touch even one citizen on the pretext of implementing NRC".

TMC will not allow implementation of NRC in WB : Mamata

"Those trying to divide people in the name of NRC are playing with fire. If BJP touches even one person in Bengal in the name of NRC, we will teach them a lesson," she cautioned while addressing a mammoth rally at Shyambazar on Thursday afternoon.

Accepting her challenge, Ghosh said Mamata would "soon get to see how the BJP implements NRC in Bengal" and throw out Bangladeshi infiltrators, who have now become a trusted vote bank of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"In the last few years, around two crores Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims have entered the state illegally. Of that, one crore has moved to other parts of the country and the rest resides in Bengal under TMC government's protection.

#NoNRCinBengal: Mamata takes out anti-NRC rally today in Kolkata

"They have to be thrown out from Bengal and the BJP will do it. Sooner or later, NRC will be implemented in Bengal and Mamata will witness it," Ghosh added.

The National Register of Citizens (NRC), proof of Indian citizenship, has been recently updated in Assam. Over 19 lakh of the 3.29 crore applicants in the neighbouring state did not find a place in the final register, which was published on August 31.