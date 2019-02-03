  • search
    Mamata Banerjee wants to protect the corrupt in her state, like a dictator: BJP

    New Delhi, Feb 03: Calling the CBI versus Kolkata police episode as an "unfortunate incident", the BJP slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal after and accused it of making a mockery of governance, democracy and constitutional propriety.

    The party said the state government's action is a direct assault on the constitutional scheme of things and reflects dictatorial streak of the chief minister.

    Mamata Banerjee

    "The development in Kolkata and the resistance to the CBI investigation is bizarre, unprecedented and reflect Banerjee's dictatorial attitude. She has violated the very Constitution she had sworn by," party spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said.

    Noting that the CBI has been probing the chit fund scams on the Supreme Court's order, he said the city police's action amounts to disrespect and disobedience to the apex court.

    Nalin Kohli, another BJP spokesperson, described the situation in the state as unprecedented and said it is an indication of "total collapse" of law and order.

    Also Read Mamata slams Centre, says CBI action against Kolkata Police chief 'politically vindictive'

    Never before a premier investigation agency like the CBI has been stopped from doing its work, which is working under the court's direction.

    "It is clear that the state government under Mamata Banerjee has lost sight of all constitutional propriety. People can see what a mockery of governance, democracy and constitutional propriety taking place," he said.

    A team of CBI officers was stopped from entering the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in Kolkata on Sunday when they had gone to question him in connection with chit fund scam cases.

    cbi kolkata mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 23:07 [IST]
