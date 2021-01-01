TMC vs BJP: Why the contest is wide open in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee vows to carry on her fight on TMC's Foundation Day

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Jan 01: Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections the Trinamool Congress has on Friday celebrated its 23rd Foundation Day across West Bengal with Chief Minister and party chief Mamata Banerjee assuring to fight and work for the people.

"As Trinamool turns 23 today, I look back at the journey we began on January 1st, 1998. Our years have been of immense struggle, but throughout this time, we have continued to achieve our objective of being committed to the cause of only the people," tweeted Banerjee.

As Bengal steps into the election year and the party is set to complete a decade in power, Banerjee vowed to carry on her fight to make the state better.

"On #TMCFoundationDay, I extend my sincere gratitude to our Maa-Mati-Manush and all our workers who continue to fight with us in making Bengal better and stronger each day. The Trinamool family will carry on with this resolve for times to come!" she added.

The TMC leaders in districts have arranged for various functions and street-corner meetings to discuss and highlight the party's achievements in the last ten years.

Banerjee broke away from the Congress and formed the TMC on January 1, 1998 with an objective to oust the then Left Front regime from power.

The party faces a challenge in the next assembly elections, as the resurgent BJP has pulled out all the stops to defeat the TMC dispensation in the polls, slated to be held in April-May this year.

As the fire over the poll setting up in the state BJP has claimed that more than 130 of its cadres were killed or found dead under mysterious circumstances, since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Flashpoints in state politics were one too many, as the state hogged national limelight for all the wrong reasons and witnessed widespread political violence.