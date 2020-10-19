Mamata Banerjee urges residents of old age home to stay indoors during Durga Puja

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Oct 19: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged residents of an old age home in the southern part of the city's Chetla area to stay indoors during the Durga Puja to combat the COVID-19 contagion.

She asked West Bengal Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim to arrange for an idol inside the premises of Navanir the old age home for women - so that the residents can offer their pujas. Banerjee, who is a regular to the old age home every year before the Durga Puja, urged the residents to watch the pujas on the television.

"You see the pujas on the television this year because your staying healthy is very important for me," Banerjee told the residents of the old age home. She also expressed her hesitancy to visit the old age home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I know you all. I was initially scared that my coming might create a crowd which might increase the chance of infection and then I thought of keeping all of you inside the room so that I can see you all and speak to you. I love to come here but this year is different and so stay safe and keep others safe," she said.