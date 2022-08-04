Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi, attend NITI Aayog meet chaired by PM Modi

Media playing role of kangaroo court; we are against media trial: Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi, Aug 04: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is arriving today in Delhi on a 4-day visit, during which she will attend the Niti Aayog meeting on August 7 and is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mamata's meeting with the prime minister assumes significance as probes by the central agencies against the Trinamool Congress's leaders has put herself and her party in a tight spot.

The TMC chief will hold a meeting in the evening with her party MPs who have been at the forefront of protests against the government in the ongoing Parliament session.

Also on the cards is a visit to the Central Hall of Parliament and a meeting with Opposition leaders.

With the TMC warming up to the Congress in Parliament, Banerjee might also meet the grand old party president Sonia Gandhi, who is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

She is also expected to meet the new President Draupadi Murmu.

Banerjee might also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a one-on-one discussion on issues related to the state.

Reportedly, Banerjee is unlikely to address the media, with the Enforcement Directorate scanner on her former senior minister Partha Chatterjee, who has now been sacked.

Prime Minister Modi will chair a Niti Aayog governing council meeting on August 7, where issues related to agriculture, health and economy would be discussed.

The council meets regularly. Its first meeting was held on February 8, 2015.

Banerjee had missed the meeting last year. She is expected to raise the concerns of non-payment of GST dues and federalism issues at this year's meet.

Story first published: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 10:59 [IST]