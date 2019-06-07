  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata Banerjee to skip NITI Aayog meeting on June 15, says “fruitless” to attend

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 07: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that it would "fruitless" for her to attend the NITI Aayog meeting on June 15 as the planning body has "no financial powers and the power to support state plans."

    She reportedly conveyed this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter.

    File photo of Mamata Banerjee
    File photo of Mamata Banerjee

    "Given that the NITI Aaayog has no financial powers and the power to support state plans it is fruitless for me to attend the meeting," she reportedly wrote.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of Niti Aayog's Governing Council on June 15, its fifth such meeting and the first since the government won a second term in office.

    Prashant Kishor meets Mamata, agrees to work with TMC in West Bengal

    The PM, who is the chairman of Niti Aayog, had chaired four such meetings during his first term, and the fourth meeting was held on June 17 last year.

    Chief ministers of all states, governors and lieutenant governors of all Union Territories have been invited by the Aayog to participate in the meeting.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee west bengal chief minister niti aayog

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue