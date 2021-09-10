Mamata Banerjee to file nomination for Bhabanipur bye-elections on Friday

Kolkata, Sep 10: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will file nomination for the forthcoming bye-elections at the Bhabanipur constituency on Friday, 10 September. It is an important poll for her as she has to emerge victorious to retain her post.

After leading the Trinamool Congress to a thumping victory at the assembly elections, she lost her seat from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur by just a margin of 1,956 votes to her former party worker-turned-critic Suvendu Adhikari, who contested from the BJP ticket.

Mamata Banerjee to launch by-poll campaign on Wednesday

TMC's Sovandeb Chatterjee had won the Bhabanipur seat in the recent election by a margin of 28,000 votes and he vacated the seat, thereby allowing the Chief Minister to contest from the constituency to retain her seat. She had wrested the seat from the Congress in 2011 and won the seat in the 2016 election as well.

"This election will be a challenge. This will be a big game ahead of the 2024 elections. After this game is over we will have to win the bye-elections in the remaining four assemblies. Then we will have to win the civic polls," Hindustan Times quoted the Bengal CM as saying on Wednesday.

Bhabanipur seat comprises 206,389 voters out of which 95,143 are female electors. The constituency has a sizeable population of Sikhs and Gujaratis with a large number of voters belonging to the Bengali middle-class.

She has to win the election before 5 November to continue to remain as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. The Election Commission announced that the elections for the four seats will be held on 30 September and the result will be announced on 3 November.

The Congress has decided not to field contestants against Mamata Banerjee, while the Left Front is fielding advocate Srijib Biswas. On the other hand, the BJP state unit has sent six names and the party's high command will soon finalise the candidate.

