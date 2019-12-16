  • search
    Mamata Banerjee to address anti-CAA rally in North Kolkata at 1 pm

    Kolkata, Dec 16: Protests over the amended Citizenship Act rocked parts of West Bengal and the North East for the third consecutive day on Sunday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will join the protests from Monday. She will address a rally in North Kolkata at 1 pm.

    Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday summoned the West Bengal chief secretary and the director general of police on Monday morning to brief him on the situation following violent protests in the state. Ransacking of shops, blocking roads and rail tracks and damaging buses and other vehicles was witnessed in the state.

    File photo of Mamata Banerjee

    Internet services were shut in West Bengal's six districts -- Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas -- as the state convulsed with violence for the third successive day despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal for calm.

    Mamata Banerjee directs dist officials to provide food, water to stranded passengers

    Hitting out at the Trinamool Congress dispensation over advertisements against the NRC and the citizenship law, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said it is unconstitutional and a head of government can't use public money for such campaigns. Incidents of violence, loot and arson were reported from Nadia, Birbhum, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Howrah districts, police said.

    In Amdanga area of North 24 Parganas and Nadia's Kalyani, agitators blocked thoroughfares, setting logs on fire. Shops were also ransacked and people burned tyres in Deganga in North 24 Parganas. Train services were hit in South 24 Paraganas as protesters blocked tracks near Nungi and Akra stations, which were also ransacked. Similar protests were reported from Domjur of Howrah district, and parts of Burdwan and Birbhum, with agitators taking out rallies and raising slogans against the Modi government. In Malda district, protestors ransacked Bhaluka railway station and staged a road and rail blockade at Sagardighi.

    Mamata govt must withdraw ad that says NRC, citizenship law won't be implemented in state: WB Guv

    The cost of damage to railway property assessed so far during the protest in Kharagpur division is over Rs 15.77 crore till Saturday, officials said.

    The West Bengal chief minister has directed officials at Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri, two districts near Assam, to ensure supply of food and water to the passengers stranded due to the blockades.

    Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 10:16 [IST]
