As government mulls action against Mahua Moitra, TMC MP says 'it will be a privilege'

Mamata Banerjee thinks she is a tiger, but she is a cat: Dilip Ghosh's fresh attack on West Bengal CM

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Feb 11: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh slammed State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying "she considers herself a tiger but her situation is that of a cat". Ghosh's attack comes amidst a heated atmosphere in the state in the wake of the Assembly elections, due in April-May later this year.

"She considers herself a Royal Bengal Tiger. Real tigers don't call themselves tiger. Now her situation is that of a cat. Even her party members and administrative officers don't fear her," Ghosh said.

Redevelopment of New Delhi railway station taken up on Public-Private Partnership to cost Rs 5,000 crore

His remarks come a day after Mamata Banerjee launched a blistering attack at the BJP, saying that she is not a weak person who can be intimidated by the saffron party. The Trinamool Congress supremo further said that she will live like a Royal Bengal Tiger till the time she is alive.

"There is no reason to think I am weak, I am not a person to be afraid of anything. I am a strong person and will keep my head high as long as I live and till then I will live like a Royal Bengal Tiger," Banerjee said.

"The BJP seems to be a washing machine, those having dirty hands emerge clean after joining it," she said, mounting her attack on TMC defectors.

Amit Shah to flag-off Phase 4 of 'Poribortan Yatra' today.

How Kerala is setting up to prompt reporting of vacancies to PSC

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah will visit the state to flag-off the fourth phase of 'Poribortan Yatra' from Cooch Behar and participate in various programmes today.

"Shah will visit the historic Shri Madan Mohan Temple and offer prayers. After the temple visit, he will flag-off the fourth phase of 'Poribortan Yatra' from Rash Mela ground in Cooch Behar," BJP Rajya Sabha member and media in-charge Anil Baluni said.