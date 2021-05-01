Mamata Banerjee Swearing-in Live: PM Modi congratulates Mamata on taking oath as chief minister

New Delhi, May 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal chief minister.

Modi tweeted a congratulatory message to Banerjee soon after the Trinamool Congress head was sworn in as chief minister for a third straight term.

11:55 AM Tamil Nadu 11:55 AM 11:27 AM 11:20 AM 11:19 AM 11:17 AM 11:10 AM 11:04 AM 10:53 AM 10:48 AM 10:34 AM 10:32 AM 10:24 AM 10:03 AM 9:57 AM 9:43 AM 9:38 AM West Bengal 9:10 AM 8:54 AM 8:54 AM West Bengal 11:42 AM West Bengal 10:03 AM West Bengal 9:00 AM 8:52 PM 8:52 PM 7:15 PM 7:15 PM 7:12 PM 6:24 PM 6:24 PM