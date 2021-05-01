LIVE
Mamata Banerjee Swearing-in Live: PM Modi congratulates Mamata on taking oath as chief minister
New Delhi, May 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal chief minister.
Modi tweeted a congratulatory message to Banerjee soon after the Trinamool Congress head was sworn in as chief minister for a third straight term.
DMK President MK Stalin meets Governor Banwarilal Purohit to stake claim to form government
"We'll take an oath that we'll carry out our responsibility, by happily accepting the mandate, and play the important role of Opposition. What we fought in Bengal - political violence, appeasement and tyranny - we won't step back from carrying out our duties," says BJP chief JP Nadda in Kolkata.
"Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mamata is scheduled to hold a press conference later in the day where she will announce the steps the govt has decided to take.
Mamata Banerjee is the eighth chief minister of West Bengal.
Mamata Banerjee took the oath in Bengali language.
I congratulate Mamata Ji on her third term. Our priority is that we must bring an end to this senseless violence that has affected society at large. I have every hope that the CM on an urgent basis will take all steps to restore rule of law: West Bengal Governor
Mamata Banerjee will now go to state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ where she will be given ‘guard of honour’ by Kolkata Police.
Incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took oath for the third time on Wednesday at Raj Bhawan.
TMC leaders have also reached Raj Bhavan.
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee reaches Raj Bhavan in Kolkata for her swearing-in as West Bengal chief minister for the third time.
Article 164 (4) of the Indian Constitution says a minister who for any period of six consecutive months is not a member of the Legislature of the State shall at the expiration of that period cease to be a Minister.
Despite a loss at Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee can still remain the Chief Minister of West Bengal.
Mamata is in a hall of ‘defeat in victory’ of sorts that includes Morarji Desai, Tribhuvan Narain Singh, Prem Kumar Dhumal and Biju Patnaik.
The MLAs of the TMC unanimously elected Mamata Banerjee as the legislative party leader at a meeting, its secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.
Meanwhile, Subrata Mukherjee has been made the protem speaker."
On May 6, the oath-taking ceremony of the elected legislators will be held.
The Governor wrote in a tweet, "Taking note of communication @AITCofficial electing @MamataOfficial as leader of 17th WB Legislative Assembly have invited her to take oath of office of Chief Minister on May 5 at 10.45 am at Raj Bhawan. In view of current Covid situation function will be with limited audience."
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that only a few invitees will be present at the programme because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take oath for the third time at 10.45 am on Wednesday at Raj Bhawan.
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday claimed the BJP's ''arrogance'' was among the reasons for its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly polls.
I want to tell Mamata Banerjee to stop this violence in West Bengal. How would TMC leaders feel if they are treated similarly when they go to UP, Bihar? I want to tell TMC MLAs & MPs to stay within their limits: BJP MP Parvesh Singh on political violence following poll results
The Congress is the biggest loser in the five-state assembly elections. The party has faced another round of drubbing despite a strong campaign led by Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka.
CM Mamata Banerjee called on me and submitted her resignation as CM and the same has been accepted. She has been requested to continue till alternative arrangements are made: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar
Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee leaves Raj Bhavan after meeting Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Governor Banwarilal Purohit dissolves Tamil Nadu Assembly, says Raj Bhavan
TN CM K Palaniswami resigns, Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepts it and requests him to continue till alternative arrangements are made: Raj Bhavan.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at Raj Bhavan to tender her resignation as the CM to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
She will take oath as Chief Minister on May 5.
They (BJP) are posting photographs of old riots, it's their habit. I don't like any violence. Why BJP is doing that? Even after winning with a thumping majority, we didn't do any kind of celebration: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on reports of violence in parts of the state
I am just a street fighter. I can boost up people so that we can fight against BJP. One can't do everything alone. I think all together we can fight the battle for 2024. Let's fight COVID first: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
