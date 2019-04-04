Mamata Banerjee takes a dig at Modi, says 'Chaiwala' has become 'Chowkidar to fool masses'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Apr 04: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Cooch Behar took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Chaiwallah has turned into chowkidar to fool masses.

While addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, Mamata said,''It was Bengal government and not Modi government which solved issue of enclave transfer with Bangladesh: Mamata Banerjee at Cooch Behar."

''Attacking PM Modi, TMC chief said,"Chaiwallah, who failed to fulfil promises, has now turned into a chowkidar to fool masses."

Portraying Modi as India is an insult: Mayawati

"We will never allow NRC in Bengal; Modi is no one to decide who will stay and who will leave, " she also said.

On Wednesday, Mamata hit back at Modi for labelling her 'speed-breaker didi' and her government an 'aunt-nephew government' by calling him an 'expiry babu' who went around "spreading lies".

Rescheduling her Coochbehar rally to speak after Modi's speeches, Banerjee invited him to a one-on-one political debate.