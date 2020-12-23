Mamata Banerjee speaks to farmers protesting at Singhu border, assures them of her support

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 23: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke to the farmers camping at the national capital's Singhu border protesting the Central farm laws and assured them of her support in their stir, the Trinamool Congress said.

    This was second time in a month that the TMC supremo had a telephonic interaction with the agitating farmers. Five Trinamool MPs met the farmers at the Singhu Border on Wednesday to show solidarity with them on Kisan Diwas.

    "On Mamata Banerjee's direction, a five-member delegation comprising Derek O'Brien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Md Nadimul Haque on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress, is meeting and interacting with farmers from who are on a relay hunger strike on the highway at the Singhu Border to show solidarity.

    Farmers' Protest: Farmer unions to take a call on Centre's offer for talks today

    "Farmers in small groups had a telephonic interaction with Mamata Banerjee who assured them of her full solidarity with their movement. Some farmers also requested her to visit the dharna site," the TMC said.

    The party also supported the farmers' demand of annulling the contentious farm laws. During the telephonic conversation, Banerjee said it was unfortunate that the farmers, who feed the entire country, were being forced to go hungry.

    "The Trinamool will stand by the farmers in solidarity in their movement to repeal the anti-farmer bills," she assured the farmers.

    Read more about:

    farmers mamata banerjee

