Mamata Banerjee slams govt, objects HRD Ministry's decision in dropping topics from CBSE course

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, July 09: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly objected to CBSE's decision to drop important topics such as federalism, citizenship and secularism from Class 11 curriculum and appealed to the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry not to curtail important lessons at any cost.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, "Shocked to know that the Central Government has dropped topics like citizenship, federalism, secularism and partition in the name of reducing CBSE course during the Covid crisis."

Here's what CBSE says about deleting topics like democracy, citizenship, and federalism

"We strongly object to this and appeal the HRD Ministry to ensure these vital lessons aren't curtailed at any cost," she further said.

Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain, shouted 'I am Vikas Dubey' while being taken | Oneindia News

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, as part of rationalising its syllabus in view of the Covid-19 situation, "completely deleted" chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, and secularism from the political science curriculum of Class 11 for the academic year 2020-21.

Along with these, sub-sections, including 'Why do we need Local Governments?' and 'Growth of Local Government in India', have also been scrapped from the curriculum.