  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata Banerjee slams govt, objects HRD Ministry's decision in dropping topics from CBSE course

    By
    |

    Kolkata, July 09: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly objected to CBSE's decision to drop important topics such as federalism, citizenship and secularism from Class 11 curriculum and appealed to the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry not to curtail important lessons at any cost.

    mamata banerjee

    Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, "Shocked to know that the Central Government has dropped topics like citizenship, federalism, secularism and partition in the name of reducing CBSE course during the Covid crisis."

    Here's what CBSE says about deleting topics like democracy, citizenship, and federalism

    "We strongly object to this and appeal the HRD Ministry to ensure these vital lessons aren't curtailed at any cost," she further said.

      Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain, shouted 'I am Vikas Dubey' while being taken | Oneindia News

      The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, as part of rationalising its syllabus in view of the Covid-19 situation, "completely deleted" chapters on federalism, citizenship, nationalism, and secularism from the political science curriculum of Class 11 for the academic year 2020-21.

      Along with these, sub-sections, including 'Why do we need Local Governments?' and 'Growth of Local Government in India', have also been scrapped from the curriculum.

      More MAMATA BANERJEE News

      Read more about:

      mamata banerjee hrd ministry west bengal

      Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 12:32 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 9, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue