Mamata Banerjee slams Centre, says only 25 per cent took JEE exam due to coronavirus pandemic

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Sep 03: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that only 25 per cent of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants in the state appeared for the test on Tuesday due to the Centre's "adamant attitude" of holding examination amid the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters, Mamata Banerjee said, "Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, we have raised serious concern over the Centre's decision to hold terminal examination for various courses in colleges and universities and also to conduct National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and JEE in September. Unfortunately, the Centre refused to postpone it."

Slamming the Centre over the Union Home Ministry's guideline that it has to be consulted before announcing any lockdown outside containment zones, Banerjee said, "It is the state government that is the implementing authority and only giving direction is not enough."

The West Bengal Chief Miister also added that the state had made all the arrangements but aspirants failed to appear for the examination. She also accused the Centre of not thinking about the aspirants' future.

"The students had requested the Centre to postpone the exam for a few weeks, but their requests were turned down. Who has given the right to destroy the careers of students across the country? Why are they so adamant?" she said.

She also criticised the Centre's decision on lockdown guidelines in the state. Banerjee said both the Centre and state governments are elected by people and should depend on each other, and not quarrel.