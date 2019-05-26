  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata Banerjee's offer to quit as Bengal CM nothing but drama: Mukul Roy

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, May 26: BJP leader Mukul Roy on Sunday described Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Mamata Banerjee's offer to quit as the West Bengal chief minister following her party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls as nothing but a drama to stay in the news.

    Mukul Roy

    Banerjee would never step down from the chief minister's post as she was more keen on relishing the powers of the chair, he said. "Mamata Banerjee offering to quit is nothing but a drama. She said all these only to stay in the news headlines. To whom did she submit her resignation? She herself is the party (TMC). Has anybody seen her resignation papers? "I think she submitted the resignation to herself and then rejected it on her own," the BJP leader mocked while speaking to reporters here.

    "She (Banerjee) is more keen on relishing the powers of chief minister and will never resign unless the people of West Bengal use their democratic rights to throw her out," Roy, who was Banerjee's right-hand man before joining the BJP, said. The TMC supremo had Saturday said she had offered to quit as the West Bengal chief minister at the party's internal meeting in view of its drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls at the hands of the BJP, but her offer was rejected by the party.

    Reacting to Banerjee's statement that she would continue to attend Iftar parties without caring for the appeasement jibes as she was "ready to be kicked by the cow that gives milk", Roy said the TMC chief should come clean on whether she was calling the Muslim community "cow". "I will also like to request the people of the Muslim community to think on this," he said.

    On Banerjee's reiteration that she would never allow implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal, the BJP leader claimed that she had no idea about it or the Citizenship Amendment Act. "In the country, first the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented and then the NRC will come into place," he said.

    Keeping up his attack on the TMC, Roy said the party would soon be relegated to "history" as it was born only to oppose the CPI(M) in West Bengal and had no philosophy or idea about the country's economy or industry. "Only history books will mention that there was a party called the TMC. The process of the TMC going into extinction has already started," he said, alleging that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had helped the party improve its vote share in the Lok Sabha polls.

    Roy also rubbished reports that BJP activists were forcibly occupying TMC party offices after the poll results and handing those over to the Left parties. Asked to comment on the claims made by several BJP leaders that the Assembly polls in West Bengal would be held in another six months, Roy declined, saying it depended on the will and wisdom of the people. West Bengal witnessed a saffron surge as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seats, up from only two in the 2014 parliamentary polls. The TMC won 22 seats, down from 34 in 2014.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More MUKUL ROY News

    Read more about:

    mukul roy mamata banerjee west bengal

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue