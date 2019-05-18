Mamata Banerjee's nephew sends defamation notice to PM Modi

Kolkata, May 18: Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, has reportedly sent defamation notice to Narendra Modi alleging that the the Prime Minister made derogatory remarks against him at a rally.

PM Narendra Modi had on May 15 accused Abhishek of illegally occupying the building from where he runs his party office.

Modi had said this at a rally held in Diamond Harbour in West Bengal. Abhishek Banerjee is the sitting MP of the Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency in south 24 Parganas District.

Abhishek had also reportedly asked PM Modi to apologise within 48 hours failing which, a criminal case will be initiated against him.

Modi while attacking Mamata Banerjee had said that her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's office will be 'locked' up soon after the results of Lok Sabha polls.

"After election results, Didis nephew's office will be locked up. I was told that his office, as per Trinamool Congress (TMC) tradition, was built after occupying the public road. 'Didi,' your party has earned a lot by tolabaaji (extortion), at least do not occupy public roads for the construction of nephews office," PM Modi had said at an election rally.