  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata Banerjee's nephew sends defamation notice to PM Modi

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 18: Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, has reportedly sent defamation notice to Narendra Modi alleging that the the Prime Minister made derogatory remarks against him at a rally.

    PM Narendra Modi had on May 15 accused Abhishek of illegally occupying the building from where he runs his party office.

    PM Narendra Modi
    PM Narendra Modi

    Modi had said this at a rally held in Diamond Harbour in West Bengal. Abhishek Banerjee is the sitting MP of the Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency in south 24 Parganas District.

    Abhishek had also reportedly asked PM Modi to apologise within 48 hours failing which, a criminal case will be initiated against him.

    [Modi, Amit Shah's planned targeting of Mamata Banerjee dangerous, says Mayawati]

    Modi while attacking Mamata Banerjee had said that her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's office will be 'locked' up soon after the results of Lok Sabha polls.

    "After election results, Didis nephew's office will be locked up. I was told that his office, as per Trinamool Congress (TMC) tradition, was built after occupying the public road. 'Didi,' your party has earned a lot by tolabaaji (extortion), at least do not occupy public roads for the construction of nephews office," PM Modi had said at an election rally.

    lok-sabha-home

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 mamata banerjee narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 18:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue