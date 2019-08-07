Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Karunanidhi on his 1st death anniversary

Chennai, Aug 07: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid her tribute to M Karunanidhi on his first death anniversary.

Banerjee had on Tuesday evening left for Chennai, where she is scheduled to unveil a statue of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister at the Murasoli office of the DMK. "Tribute to M Karunanidhi, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, on his death anniversary," Banerjee tweeted.

According to sources, MK Stalin, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and son of Karunanidhi, has invited Banerjee and several other leaders, including Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, at Wednesday's memorial meeting to mark the first death anniversary of the party patriarch.

চেন্নাইয়ে করুণানিধির মূর্তি উন্মোচনের আগে মুখ্যমন্ত্রী মমতা বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়ের সঙ্গে দেখা করলেন ডিএমকে সভাপতি এম কে স্টালিন।



Chief Minister @MamataOfficial with @arivalayam President @mkstalin in Chennai prior to the unveiling of Karunanidhi's statue on Wednesday. Some pictures pic.twitter.com/zGPOlaTZEh — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 6, 2019

Karunanidhi died in Chennai on August 7 last year after prolonged illness.