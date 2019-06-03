Mamata Banerjee on a transfer spree: The Bidhannagar merry-go-round

India

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, June 03: West bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is reportedly on an IPS posting-and-transfer spree. Many claim that BJP's inroads in West Bengal has prompted Mamata to take steps to tighten her grip over the state.

The recent trasffers are linked to Bidhannagar in North 24 Parganas district. It must be recalled that Banerjee had earlier claimed that the BJP was pumping cash into Bengal from five star hotels in Bidhannagar.

A report in The Print says that the West Bengal CM has transferred five Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in and out as commissioners of the Bidhannagar Police.

Gyanwant Singh, considered close to Banerjee, was in April this year removed as the Bidhannagar police commissioner. Singh is said to be one of the officials who sat for a dharna with Banerjee earlier this year when she had protested against CBI.

Natarajan Ramesh Babu replaced Singh and took charge as the Bidhannagar police commissioner. Babu held the post until 25 May. This change was done on the order of the Election Commission. On May 26, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was lifted and Gyanwant Singh was brought back as the Bidhannagar Commissioner.

Shortly afterwards, Nishat Pervez replaced Singh, who was appointed Additional Director General (Law and Order).

On May 28, Pervez was removed and Bharat Lal Meena appointed in his place. But before he could take charge, he made way for Lakshmi Narayan Meena on 30 May, as per The Print report.

It is not clear what Banerjee, who is at loggerheads with the BJP-led Centre, is up to.

Meanwhile, the row between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress over the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan is escalating on a daily basis.

The row ensued after Banerjee lost her cool on Thursday when a group of men shouted "Jai Shri Ram" as her motorcade was passing through North 24 Parganas district's Bhatpara area. The Bhatpara incident was the second in the past few weeks when Banerjee lost her cool over people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' while her motorcade passing.

The BJP said the behaviour of the West Bengal chief minister against those chanting the name of lord Ram has hurt the feelings of crores of Indians.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the TMC chief said, "Jai Sia Ram, Jai Ram ji ki, Ram naam Satya hai etc have religious and social connotations. We respect these sentiments. But BJP is using religious slogan Jai Sri Ram as their party slogan in a misconceived manner by way of mixing religion with politics (sic)."