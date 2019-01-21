After rally, TMC supporter from remote area picks goods in Kolkata mall; thinks it’s ‘free for all’

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Kolkata, Jan 21: It was a serious political rally organised by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of West Bengal on Saturday, January 19. The topic was about forming an alliance against the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee anchored the rally which was attended by heavyweight leaders from other parties that also aim to topple the BJP from the Centre in this year's Lok Sabha election.

The occasion saw massive number of people entering Kolkata to hear the leaders speak and the arrival of people from far-flung places who never saw a metropolitan city led to quite a few comic instances on the rally day.

According to leading Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika, there were people (Trinamool supporters) who have never witnessed the underground railway system and despite being told several times that it was something meant for rapid transport and not harmful, they did not feel convinced. They were astonished to see people heading below the ground (to catch a train) and even said that they would go under the soil only once (after their death) and not before.

There were others who were dumbstruck by the moving stairs at the Metro Railway station, the daily reported, while another man, also a resident from the suburbs, embarrassed the party leaders by picking up good from a shopping mall. When asked, he said he saw other people also doing the same and thought it was free for all!

Another man almost landed himself in trouble while trying to take a selfie with Victoria Memorial at the back. For he almost stood in the middle of a busy road to take a click!