Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi, says Congress should help regional parties

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Congress' Sonia Gandhi and both leaders held discussions on plans to stop the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Banerjee, who is in Delhi since yesterday, said that the Congress should help the 'anti-BJP' front which the regional parties are trying to forge.

Hectic parleys are underway and Mamata Banerjee seems to be at the center of a grand plan to stitch an 'anti-BJP' front ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Banerjee is leaving no stone unturned to galvanise the opposition parties for a united fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Whenever I come here I meet her, we share a good relation. I enquired about her health, also had political discussion, I said that the country wants it to be one-is-to-one in 2019, jo party jahan strong hai wahan usko ladna chahiye," Banerjee told the media after meeting Sonia.

"We want Congress to help the regional parties' front that is being talked about, so as to facilitate a one-is-to-one fight. This one-is-to-one fight will eliminate BJP politically," she added.

On Tuesday (March 27), the TMC supremo visited Parliament and met leaders of several opposition parties, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena parliamentarian Sanjay Raut.

Last week, TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called on Banerjee in Kolkata and both stressed on the need for a front comprising of regional parties to stop the BJP. KCR had earlier called for a non-BJP and non-Congress front.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day