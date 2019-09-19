Mamata Banerjee meets HM Amit Shah, brings up Assam NRC topic

New Delhi, Sep 19: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee call on Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. Mamata arrived at Shah's office at North Block for the meeting. The TMC supremo brought up the Assam NRC topic with Shah but not the talks of NRC in Bengal.

This is the first time WB CM is meeting Union HM Amit Shah after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and he took over as the HM in the second term of the Modi government.

After coming out of the meeting, Mamata said addressing the press, "I raised the issue of Assam NRC with the Home Minister as this is the first time I am meeting him since he became the minister. I spoke to him about the exclusion of 19 lakh people out of the Assam NRC."

Asked about the talks of bringing NRC to West Bengal, she ruled out the speculation and said that this was not discussed in the brief meeting with Shah.

WB CM said, "He didn't speak about NRC in West Bengal. There is no need for NRC there."

On Thursday, she met PM Modi and discussed a host of issues, including the proposal to change West Bengal's name to Bangla.

Mamata and Shah had political row for long with the two-party chiefs attacking each other on numerous occasions.

The Bengal BJP has termed Mamata's Delhi visit and meetings with PM Modi and Amit Shah as her last attempt to "save herself".

When asked her about the meeting with Amit Shah had anything to do with Rajeev Kumar, Mamata shot back and said it "is political vendetta".

Had a good debate with PM Modi: Mamata Banerjee

Ahead of Thursday's meeting, Amit Shah proposed on Wednesday that there is a need for a nationwide NRC like that in Assam to throw all illegal immigrants out of the country.

Opposing Shah, Mamata earlier has issued repeated warnings to the BJP and the Modi government over NRC in Bengal.