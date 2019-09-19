  • search
Trending ISRO E-Cigarettes
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata Banerjee meets HM Amit Shah, brings up Assam NRC topic

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 19: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee call on Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. Mamata arrived at Shah's office at North Block for the meeting. The TMC supremo brought up the Assam NRC topic with Shah but not the talks of NRC in Bengal.

    Mamata Banerjee meets HM Amit Shah
    Mamata Banerjee meets HM Amit Shah

    This is the first time WB CM is meeting Union HM Amit Shah after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and he took over as the HM in the second term of the Modi government.

    After coming out of the meeting, Mamata said addressing the press, "I raised the issue of Assam NRC with the Home Minister as this is the first time I am meeting him since he became the minister. I spoke to him about the exclusion of 19 lakh people out of the Assam NRC."

    Asked about the talks of bringing NRC to West Bengal, she ruled out the speculation and said that this was not discussed in the brief meeting with Shah.

    WB CM said, "He didn't speak about NRC in West Bengal. There is no need for NRC there."

    On Thursday, she met PM Modi and discussed a host of issues, including the proposal to change West Bengal's name to Bangla.

    Mamata and Shah had political row for long with the two-party chiefs attacking each other on numerous occasions.

    The Bengal BJP has termed Mamata's Delhi visit and meetings with PM Modi and Amit Shah as her last attempt to "save herself".

    When asked her about the meeting with Amit Shah had anything to do with Rajeev Kumar, Mamata shot back and said it "is political vendetta".

    Had a good debate with PM Modi: Mamata Banerjee

    Ahead of Thursday's meeting, Amit Shah proposed on Wednesday that there is a need for a nationwide NRC like that in Assam to throw all illegal immigrants out of the country.

    Opposing Shah, Mamata earlier has issued repeated warnings to the BJP and the Modi government over NRC in Bengal.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee amit shah

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue