YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata Banerjee launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 15: Ahead of the assembly election in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually launched the 'Maa' scheme under which her government would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5 to poor people.

    Mamata Banerjee

    They will get a platter of rice, dal, a vegetable and egg curry for Rs 5, she said adding that the state government will bear a subsidy of Rs 15 per plate.

    Budget of Centenary and Anniversary Celebration scheme enhanced by 38.5%

    Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pm to 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywhere in the state gradually, Banerjee said.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X