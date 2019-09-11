  • search
    Mamata Banerjee hopes Malayalees will overcome pain caused by flood

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 11: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wished Malayalees a happy Onam and hoped that they would overcome the pain of destruction caused by flood in Kerala this year.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    She was also hopeful of a bountiful harvest in the state next year. "Wishing my Malayalee brothers and sisters a happy #Onam. We are sure you will overcome the pain of the destruction caused by the devastating Kerala floods and prepare for a bountiful harvest next year," Banerjee tweeted.

    The annual harvest festival of Onam falls in the month of Chingam of the Malayalam calendar. Onam, which is celebrated for 10 days, is popular for its secularity and inclusiveness.

    Kerala had witnessed severe flooding in August this year, following heavy rainfall. Over 100 people lost their lives and several hundred were displaced due to the flood.

