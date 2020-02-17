Mamata Banerjee holds meeting with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata, Feb 17: In what seems to be a sign of reconciliation between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official residence to hold a meeting with him, officials said.

Banerjee is holding a one-on-one meeting with Dhankhar for the first time since he assumed charge in July last year. The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known.

"The chief minister reached Raj Bhavan at noon. The meeting has now begun," sources in the governor's official residence said.

Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the state government over a host of issues.