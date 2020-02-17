  • search
Trending Arvind Kejriwal Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata Banerjee holds meeting with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 17: In what seems to be a sign of reconciliation between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official residence to hold a meeting with him, officials said.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    Banerjee is holding a one-on-one meeting with Dhankhar for the first time since he assumed charge in July last year. The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known.

    "The chief minister reached Raj Bhavan at noon. The meeting has now begun," sources in the governor's official residence said.

    Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the state government over a host of issues.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 14:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X