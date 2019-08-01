Mamata Banerjee extends wishes to East Bengal FC on its 100th anniversary

Kolkata, Aug 01: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has conveyed her best wishes to East Bengal Football Club, which marked a century of its existence on Thursday. The CM greeted all present and former players of the club on this occasion.

"Today is the centenary of East Bengal FC. The club has had a glorious association with football, contributing to the sport's promotion. My best wishes to all present and former players, officials and supporters of @eastbengalfc," she tweeted.

East Bengal Football Club was formed on August 1, 1920, by noted industrialist Suresh Chandra Chaudhuri. Most of its members hailed from East Bengal (now Bangladesh). Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Tuesday stoked a controversy when he asked if it was appropriate to support the football club while living in West Bengal.

"East Bengal Athletic Club (basically soccer) is celebrating its centenary. Has it struck its office-bearers or any of its supporters why they are supporting East Bengal while sitting in West Bengal?" Roy had said on his official Twitter handle.

Later, however, he issued a clarification after being stung by netizens over his observation. "Abuses pouring in, basically due to lack of understanding. Many of us have forgotten our East Bengali roots, but support the club of that name. The fact that I support East Bengal while sitting in West Bengal shd constantly remind me that we were driven out because of our religion," he had tweeted.