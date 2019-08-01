  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata Banerjee extends wishes to East Bengal FC on its 100th anniversary

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Aug 01: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has conveyed her best wishes to East Bengal Football Club, which marked a century of its existence on Thursday. The CM greeted all present and former players of the club on this occasion.

    "Today is the centenary of East Bengal FC. The club has had a glorious association with football, contributing to the sport's promotion. My best wishes to all present and former players, officials and supporters of @eastbengalfc," she tweeted.

    File photo of Mamata Banerjee
    File photo of Mamata Banerjee

    East Bengal Football Club was formed on August 1, 1920, by noted industrialist Suresh Chandra Chaudhuri. Most of its members hailed from East Bengal (now Bangladesh). Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy on Tuesday stoked a controversy when he asked if it was appropriate to support the football club while living in West Bengal.

    "East Bengal Athletic Club (basically soccer) is celebrating its centenary. Has it struck its office-bearers or any of its supporters why they are supporting East Bengal while sitting in West Bengal?" Roy had said on his official Twitter handle.

    Mamata Banerjee expresses condolence to the kin of VG Siddhartha

    Later, however, he issued a clarification after being stung by netizens over his observation. "Abuses pouring in, basically due to lack of understanding. Many of us have forgotten our East Bengali roots, but support the club of that name. The fact that I support East Bengal while sitting in West Bengal shd constantly remind me that we were driven out because of our religion," he had tweeted.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 10:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue