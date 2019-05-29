Mamata decides not to attend PM's swearing-in, slams BJP for politicising 'august occasion'

Kolkata, May 29: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday confirmed that she will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony in Delhi on Thursday.

"In the last one hour, I am seeing media reports that the BJP is claiming 54 people have been murdered in political violence in Bengal," Mamata Banerjee wrote in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

"This is completely untrue. There have been no political murders in Bengal. There is no record with us. Sorry, this has compelled me not to attend the ceremony," Mamata Banerjee added.

The BJP today said it had invited - following a decision taken by PM Modi and Amit Shah last night the families of workers allegedly killed in Bengal over the last six years. That apparently led Mamata Banerjee's change of mind.

Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi fought a fierce battle in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections and attacked each other several occasions.

As BJP wrested a whopping 18 of 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal and significantly reduced Trinamool Congress' tally in the state it rules, the bitterness between Modi and Mamata is far from coming to an end.