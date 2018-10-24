  • search

Mamata Banerjee: CBI ends up becoming BJP’s policing agency

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 24: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday alleged that the Criminal Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has become the BJP's policing agency.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    The Trinamool Congress chief's remarks come amid the ongoing spat between two top officers of the agency. "CBI has now become so called BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation) - very unfortunate!" Banerjee tweeted.

    Also Read |CVC can investigate CBI bribery case, govt cannot interfere: Jaitley

    The government has divested CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana of all powers amid the ongoing spat between them, sources said, calling it the first such case in the history of the agency.

    Verma and Asthana lock horns

    Verma and Asthana lock horns

    The prime minister-led Appointments Committee Tuesday night gave charge of the director to Joint Director M Nageshwara Rao with immediate effect, a government order said.

    M Nageshwara Rao appointed as CBI's Interim chief, oppn fumes

    M Nageshwara Rao appointed as CBI's Interim chief, oppn fumes

    According to the law, the CBI director is appointed for a fixed tenure of two years. Earlier, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wondered if Verma was "sacked" for his keenness to probe the "layers of corruption" in the Rafale scam and sought an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Also Read |With two CBI bosses on leave, complete reshuffle of teams probing cases

    There was no immediate comment either from the government or the ruling BJP on the allegations levelled by opposition parties.

    Jaitley says CVC has power to probe the case

    Jaitley says CVC has power to probe the case

    Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley said that the integrity of CBI should remain intact and adding that "CVC has all the powers to handle the investigation of the case and government cannot interfere in this matter".

    Also Read |Who is M Nageshwar Rao, the new interim CBI chief

    As Alok and Rakesh have been sent on leave along with 11 officers who all got transferred, M. Nageshwara Rao who was appointed as a new interim director of CBI has formed a new team to investigate corruption charges against Rakesh Asthana.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee cbi rakesh asthana alok verma arun jaitley nageswar rao bribery

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 18:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue