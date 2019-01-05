  • search
    We knew about Mamata Banerjee's painting talent but here is another skill she possesses

    Kolkata, Jan 4: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is known for her painting qualities (sometimes, even controversially) but the world on Friday, January 4, came to know of another talent that the Trinamool Congress supremo possesses and that is about playing badminton.

    The leader, who turned 64 on Saturday, was found playing a doubles game in badminton with some men in Bolpur in Birbhum district of the state where she went for an administrative visit. Banerjee, who was wearing a shawl, was seen matching her opponent's smashes, under the lights at a government guest house.

    A video of the game was posted on Twitter by the chief minister herself and it came with the caption 'We love sports. A token game in a village'. The video ended with the politician missing an underhand backhand hit. The video was liked over 4.5k times and while many praised Banerjee for her badminton skills, there were also some who mocked her.

    Banerjee, who is in power in Bengal since 2011, is set to become a key anti-BJP figure in the general elections due in a few months. She could even emerge as a major contender for the prime minister's position if the Opposition does well in the Lok Sabha election.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 7:18 [IST]
