    Mamata Banerjee arrives to inaugurate Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu museum in Kolkata

    Kolkata, Aug 13: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with Mayor Firhad Hakim arrived at the inauguration of world's first museum on Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and rooftop solar power plant at Baghbazare, Kolkata on Tuesday evening.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with Mayor Firhad at the inauguration of world's first museum on Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu

    CM Mamata will inaugurate the museum. This is the world's first museum dedicated to the life and times of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, the 16th-century mystic and saint, and the chief proponent of the Gaudiya Vaishnavism tradition.

    The programme is held at the place where the Baghbazar Sarbajanin Durga Puja is organised. The museum will be open to all from August 14.

    The project to build the museum was initiated by the Gaudiya Mission to spread the philosophy enunciated in the Vaishnava cult and the message of peace, love and harmony, as propounded by Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

    The museum is a three-storeyed structure with an approximately 1,350 sq m of covered area, of which 1,000 sq m has been used to for the galleries.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 18:02 [IST]
