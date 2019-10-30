  • search
    Mamata Banerjee announces compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the workers killed in Kashmir terror attack

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 30: Condemning the killings of five labourers from West Bengal in a terror attack in Kashmir, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded a "strong investigation" into the incident to find out the "real truth". She also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the victims.

    Representational image

    "In a most unfortunate incident in Kashmir yesterday, five innocent labourers were brutally killed in a pre planned manner. We are totally shocked! Presently there are no political activities in Kashmir and entire law and order is with the Government of India," she said.

    Mamata tasked a senior Bengal police officer to find out details about the brutal killings.

    "We, therefore, demand a strong investigation so that the real truth comes out. We are deputing Shri Sanjay Singh ADG South Bengal to find out details from them," she tweeted.

    Five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead and one critically injured by terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Tuesday. The chief minister assured the families of the victims of all possible help.

    "Our party MPs and MLAs have reached Murshidabad to meet the family members of victims. Our government is providing Rs five lakh each to the victim's family and render all assistance to them," she posted on the microblogging site.

    Earlier in the day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had termed the killings as a "cowardly act" and sought help from the government for the bereaved families. "@MamataOfficial.

    Five labourers, who were from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.

